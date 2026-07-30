Tourists are flocking to Srinagar's Dal Lake, enjoying serene Shikara rides in the cool morning weather as a respite from the summer heat. The tranquil atmosphere and scenic beauty of the Zabarwan range offer a classic Kashmir experience.

Tourists from different parts of the country began their day by soaking in the refreshing morning weather at Dal Lake in Srinagar, enjoying traditional Shikara rides across the calm waters while taking in the scenic beauty of Kashmir. The tranquil atmosphere, cool breeze and mirror-like reflections on the lake drew visitors looking for a break from the summer heat in other parts of the country. As Shikaras glided across the still waters, tourists experienced one of Kashmir's most iconic attractions against the backdrop of the Zabarwan mountain range.

Speaking to ANI, a tourist shared their experience, saying, "This is my first time here. I really liked it. It was a nice break from the heat. Yes, it really was. People should come here. Absolutely, everyone should come. I'll come again next time. The weather is wonderful."

A Morning on Dal Lake

Dal Lake's mornings remain one of its biggest attractions, with traditional wooden Shikaras offering peaceful rides through mist-covered waters. The early hours also provide visitors an opportunity to witness the lake's floating markets, where vendors sell fresh flowers, vegetables and local handicrafts directly from their boats.

Iconic Stays and Landmarks

Visitors can also experience the region's distinctive houseboats, known for their intricately carved wooden architecture, which offer a unique stay on the lake. Among the notable landmarks is Char Chinar, a picturesque island in the middle of Dal Lake, recognised for its four majestic Chinar trees.

A Sensory and Cultural Experience

The morning hours are marked by crisp air, calm waters and soft golden light, making the lake a favourite destination for sightseeing and photography. During Shikara rides, local artisans often paddle alongside visitors, offering saffron, flowers and handcrafted souvenirs, adding to the cultural experience.

With its peaceful surroundings, traditional lake life and refreshing weather, Dal Lake continues to attract travellers seeking to experience the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Kashmir. (ANI)