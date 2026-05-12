Alia Bhatt made a stunning style statement at the Cannes Film Festival 2026 as she stepped out in a mint-green gown straight out of a fairy tale. The actress embraced a soft “princess-core” aesthetic, blending timeless glamour with modern sophistication. Her graceful appearance quickly grabbed attention across social media, with fans calling it one of her best international red-carpet moments yet.

The midi ball gown featured delicate shoulder straps, a deep neckline, and an eye-catching voluminous skirt that added dramatic flair to the ensemble. The soothing mint shade perfectly complemented the summer vibe of the French Riviera, making her look effortlessly fresh and elegant.