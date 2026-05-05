Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt attended the special screening of Neetu Kapoor's film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. The star-studded event saw the Kapoor family, including Riddhima Kapoor, and other industry faces like Rekha showing their support.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who shares a close and special bond with his mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor, once again showed his unwavering love and support as he attended the screening of her film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. He arrived with his wife, actor Alia Bhatt, adding warmth to the evening. The couple's presence added to the excitement surrounding the screening, drawing attention from fans and media alike.

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A Star-Studded Affair

The screening of the film, headlined by Neetu Kapoor and Kapil Sharma, turned into a glittering affair as members of the Kapoor family and several prominent faces from the film industry gathered to celebrate the film ahead of its release. The evening also saw the presence of Riddhima Kapoor, who joined her family in supporting Neetu Kapoor's latest project. Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain also attended the special event.

Veteran actor Rekha added a touch of timeless elegance to the event. Known for her graceful appearances, Rekha's arrival was met with admiration as she greeted attendees and posed for photographs.

About 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Talking about the film, it is produced by Rtake Studios, BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, and written and directed by Ashish R Mohan. 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' also stars Sadia Khateeb and Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. As per the makers, Daadi Ki Shaadi is "a celebration of family, the quirks, the chaos, the secrets, and the unconditional love." Daadi Ki Shaadi arrives in cinemas on May 8, 2026.