Alia Bhatt praised her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's new film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. She shared a review on Instagram, calling the movie heartwarming and said the duo 'light up the screen' in the film.

'You light up the screen': Alia Bhatt reviews 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'

Actor Alia Bhatt seems to be her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's biggest cheerleader as she showered praise on their new film 'Daadi Ki Shaadi'. On Friday, Alia took to her Instagram Stories and shared her review after attending a special screening of the film. The actress posted a few pictures and said the movie left her with a "warm smile."

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Praising the film's story and family moments, Alia wrote, "Left with a warm smile on my face. Twists, turns and nonstop laughter... woven into a story with so much heart, and the awkward, hilarious, lovable chaos that families are made of."

Alia also praised Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni for their performances in the film. Tagging both of them in her Instagram Story, she added, "Both of you light up the screen." The actress also encouraged her fans to watch the film in theatres. Take a look

About the film

Produced by Rtake Studios along with BeingU Studios and Shimla Talkies, 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' has been written and directed by Ashish R. Mohan. The film also stars Sarath Kumar and Sadia Khateeb in important roles. The movie marks Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's big-screen debut. The film revolves around relationships and second chances.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt will next be seen in the upcoming spy thriller 'Alpha'. The film also stars Sharvari Wagh, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. It is directed by Shiv Rawail, who earlier directed the series 'The Railway Men'. (ANI)