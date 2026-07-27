- Home
- Entertainment
- Ranbir Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Stars Who Charge Highest Fees Per Film
Ranbir Kapoor To Deepika Padukone: Bollywood Stars Who Charge Highest Fees Per Film
Bollywood has now become a fancy place for stars, and it's reaching its prime. Ever wondered how much your favourite stars earn as their fees per film that make them this successful and rich? Keep scrolling to learn more.
Of money and fame!
Bollywood stars whom you enjoy watching on big screens earn a massive amount of money by signing films. They charge whopping amounts to bring their creative craft to the table, and there's no denying that. Want to know their swanky pay cheque amounts? Keep scrolling!
Deepika Padukone
Deepika is one of the highest-paid female actors in country. She reportedly charges Rs 15–30 crore per film.
Ranbir Kapoor
The star of the industry, Ranbir, reportedly charges Rs 60–75 crore per film.
Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan reportedly charges Rs 150–250+ crore per film. Swanky isn't it!
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt charges about Rs 20 to 25 crore per movie, making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Hindi cinema.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra charges Rs 30 to ₹40 crore per movie, also making her one of the highest-paid actresses in Indian cinema.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.