Actor Kareena Kapoor has extended her support to students protesting the NEET paper leak, saying their voices 'deserve to be heard'. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi announced fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in the scandal.

Kareena Kapoor extends support to NEET protesters

Actor Kareena Kapoor has extended her support to students protesting over the alleged NEET paper leak, saying their voices deserve to be heard and that every child should have faith in the education system. Taking to Instagram, Bebo said she had been thinking about the issue for a few days before deciding to speak, and said the voices of young people are "impossible to ignore."

She went on to speak about the importance of education and why students must be able to trust the system.

Saying that education gives children "confidence" and "hope," Kareena wrote, "I've sat with this for a few days, but I can't sit with it any longer. The voices of so many young people asking to be heard are impossible to ignore... and they shouldn't be. We all know what education means to a child. It gives them confidence. It gives them hope. It gives families proof that tomorrow can be better than today." https://www.instagram.com/p/DbIlUxviKjF/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

The actor also said that no student should doubt whether hard work will be enough. Stressing that children deserve a fair and trustworthy system, she added, "No child should have to wonder if their effort will be enough. They deserve a system they can trust, where merit is real, effort is rewarded, and every child starts on equal footing. That isn't a lot to ask. It's the bare minimum."

Calling it an "obligation" to listen to the younger generation, Kareena further wrote, "When an entire generation speaks with one voice about its own future, listening isn't a courtesy we extend. It's an obligation we owe them. Our children are watching us as closely as we watch them. How we respond now... not eventually, now... will tell them everything about whether fairness and trust are real, or just words adults use."

PM Modi announces fast-track courts

Earlier today, amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

Delhi HC to hear PIL seeking NIA probe

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak. The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence. (ANI)