Australian singer Cody Simpson is stepping away from music after suffering a dislocated knee and damaged vocal cord. He announced on Instagram he can't walk, sing, or dance, putting his upcoming album and live shows on hold indefinitely.

Australian singer-actor Cody Simpson has revealed that he is temporarily stepping away from recording his upcoming album and performing live after suffering a dislocated knee and a damaged vocal cord, according to E! News.

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Sharing a health update on Instagram, the 29-year-old said the injuries have left him unable to walk, speak normally, sing or dance for the foreseeable future. "I can't walk or talk for some time now, and no singing or dancing for months to come," Simpson wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaLqZd3kg0q/?hl=en&img_index=1

"I've been pushing my body and mind for years now non-stop and I'm taking time to reflect and understand this for what it is: forced rest. The album and live shows have to wait, but I've got some work to share while I'm down for the count," he added.

Details of the Injury

Simpson, known for songs including La Da Dee and Pretty Brown Eyes, had previously revealed in May that he was on vocal rest. In his latest update, he explained that he dislocated his knee while rehearsing for a new music video. "I dislocated my knee rehearsing for a new music video, and we had to push surgery back to let my knee settle," he wrote.

Despite the setback, the singer said the music video was still completed, according to E! News. "FYI, we still shot the music video," Simpson shared, later teasing a clip of his upcoming song with the caption, "it's a red hot summer."

Connecting with Fans Amidst Recovery

The singer, who briefly stepped away from music to compete on the Australian national swimming team before returning to the industry, is also finding new ways to connect with fans during his recovery, according to E! News.

In an Instagram Story posted on June 30, Simpson invited fans in Los Angeles to attend a listening event for his upcoming single. "Since I can't sing and can't move, I wanted to find a creative way for some fans to be first to hear my next single," he wrote, according to E! News.

Simpson has not announced a timeline for his return to recording or live performances. (ANI)