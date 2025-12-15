Sonu Nigam kicked off his 'Deewana Tera' concert tour in Guwahati, delivering a memorable performance that included a soulful tribute to Assamese musical icon Zubeen Garg. The night saw a massive crowd and emotional sing-alongs.

Popular Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam performed in Guwahati on Sunday night as part of his much-anticipated concert tour, 'Deewana Tera'. He opened his performance with a soulful tribute to Assam's musical icon Zubeen Garg.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The evening saw an overwhelming audience turnout, reflecting the region's deep-rooted love of music. Living up to his earlier remark that "Assam is different" and that performing here means singing before "knowledgeable and music-loving people," Sonu Nigam delivered one of the most memorable musical evenings the city has seen in recent years. The crowd's energy and the night's emotional significance made the tour's opening show particularly special.

An Evening of Cherished Hits

Sonu Nigam performed some of his most cherished songs, including Abhi Mujh Mein Kahin, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Deewana Tera, Main Agar Kahoon, Suraj Hua Maddham and Sandese Aate Hain. Each performance was met with roaring applause and full-house sing-alongs, as the audience swayed, danced and often sang louder than the stage itself.

A Heartfelt Tribute to Zubeen Garg

During a deeply moving moment, Sonu Nigam performed "Mayabini" in tribute to Zubeen Garg, eliciting an emotional response from the crowd. Reflecting on his bond with Assam, Sonu Nigam stated, "This tribute is not mine alone; it belongs to all of Assam."

A Long-Standing Friendship

Sharing memories of his long-standing friendship with Zubeen Garg, Sonu Nigam said they had been friends since 1997 and that many cherished moments tied him to Assam through Zubeen. He also acknowledged the immense love the people of Assam have always shown towards the late musician.

Successful Start Sets Pace for India Tour

Ramesh Menon, CEO, Radio & Entertainment, Fever Network, said in a statement, "Seeing Guwahati come together for Sonu Nigam's first solo concert in the city was truly special. Assam has a unique and heartfelt relationship with music, and you see that clearly in how the people continue to honour Zubeen Garg and his legacy. We are grateful for the love the city has shown, and this strong start sets the pace for an exciting season of concerts and IP-led experiences we have lined up across India."

Following the successful opening in Guwahati, the Deewana Tera tour will move to Indore, Jaipur, and Lucknow, offering audiences across India a specially curated musical experience featuring Sonu Nigam's most-loved songs. (ANI)