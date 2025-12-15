Actor Sohail Khan apologized for riding a bike without a helmet in Mumbai after a video drew criticism. Citing claustrophobia as the reason, he called it 'no excuse' and assured authorities he will follow all rules henceforth.

Actor Sohail Khan has issued an apology for riding a bike without a helmet, shortly after criticism over traffic rules violations.

Recently, a video of Sohail Khan surfaced online showing the actor riding his bike in Mumbai without a helmet. This quickly escalated as many called out Sohail for being careless and irresponsible toward road safety norms and traffic rules.

Sohail Khan's Apology

In the wake of the growing backlash, Sohail took to his Instagram and explained that he avoids helmets because of claustrophobia. "I would like to request all the bike riders please wear helmets. I avoid wearing them at times as I feel claustrophobic but that's no excuse to not wear one. Riding has always been my passion since childhood. It began with BMX cycles and now i ride bikes. I mostly ride late nights when there is not much traffic to cut risks that too at a slow pace and with my car following me. I assure fellow riders that i will make a genuine effort to overcome my claustrophobia and wear a helmet so please bear with me. My sincere apologies to the traffic authorities and i assure them that i will follow all the rules hencefort," he wrote in a post shared on his Instagram handle. https://www.instagram.com/p/DSQNsvHEjCc/

Sohail also hailed all the other riders who continue to wear helmets for safety, despite the discomfort. "It is better to be safe than sorry. Once again I am really sorry," he concluded. Along with the post, Sohail Khan also shared a video of himself riding the bike without a helmet.

On the Work Front

On the work front, Khan started his career as a film producer and director, making his directorial debut with the 1997 action thriller 'Auzaar', starring his brother Salman and Sanjay Kapoor. He then directed both of his brothers, Salman and Arbaaz, in the film 'Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya' (1998) and the less successful 'Hello Brother' (1999). In 2002, he wrote, produced, directed and made his acting debut in 'Maine Dil Tujhko Diya'. His other successful project was the film 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?'(2005) in which he co-starred with his brother Salman Khan. He was also seen in 'Dabangg 3'. (ANI)