3 Big Mistakes That Made WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII A Night Fans Want To Forget
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII drew backlash as fans questioned booking decisions and superstar treatment.
The Miz Humiliated In Front Of Fans
The Miz appeared in a segment with R‑Truth and Joe Hendry, voicing frustration over not facing John Cena in his retirement match. R‑Truth accused him of stealing a spot in The Last Time is Now tournament and handed him a ball revealing Hendry’s name. Hendry entered, delivered a Fallaway Slam, and joined Truth in hitting Miz with a Five Knuckle Shuffle.
While entertaining, the segment felt forced. Miz had already been given two tournament opportunities, including replacing Sheamus after injury. His embarrassment in front of the crowd seemed unnecessary, leaving many questioning why the company booked the angle.
Drew McIntyre’s Surprising Beatdown
Drew McIntyre interrupted Cody Rhodes’ match against NXT Champion Oba Femi, attacking Rhodes as expected. However, the twist came when Femi resisted and joined Cody in taking down McIntyre. Rhodes hit a Cody Cutter, while Femi delivered a Chokeslam, leaving the Scottish Warrior floored. Fans were puzzled by the booking.
McIntyre had already lost two title matches to Rhodes, making his continued pursuit confusing. Moreover, a former WWE Champion being beaten by an NXT talent sent mixed signals. The decision raised speculation about whether WWE intends to bury McIntyre or set up a feud with Femi.
John Cena’s Retirement Ends In Tap Out
The most shocking moment came when John Cena tapped out to Gunther in his farewell match. Cena, a 17‑time champion, had not submitted in 21 years. The decision broke his streak and stunned fans. Previous opponents like Goldberg and LA Knight had lost to Gunther by passing out, not tapping. Many questioned why Cena was booked to exit in such fashion. WWE CCO Triple H defended the choice, claiming it was best for business, but fans in the arena and online trolled him heavily. Cena’s career ended on a controversial note, ensuring backlash would follow.
Saturday Night’s Main Event XLII will be remembered less for triumphs and more for these missteps. The fallout has left fans debating WWE’s creative direction and the treatment of its biggest stars.
