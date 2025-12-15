Image Credit : Getty

The Miz appeared in a segment with R‑Truth and Joe Hendry, voicing frustration over not facing John Cena in his retirement match. R‑Truth accused him of stealing a spot in The Last Time is Now tournament and handed him a ball revealing Hendry’s name. Hendry entered, delivered a Fallaway Slam, and joined Truth in hitting Miz with a Five Knuckle Shuffle.

While entertaining, the segment felt forced. Miz had already been given two tournament opportunities, including replacing Sheamus after injury. His embarrassment in front of the crowd seemed unnecessary, leaving many questioning why the company booked the angle.