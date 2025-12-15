Actor Anuj Sachdeva was attacked with a rod and left bleeding after he reported a wrongful parking in his society. He shared a video of the incident on Instagram, showing a man charging at him before a security guard intervened.

Actor Anuj Sachdeva, known for TV shows like 'Phir Subah Hogi' and 'Itti Si Khushi', has been attacked in public in a shocking turn of events, leaving him bleeding.

Actor details attack on Instagram

Taking to his Instagram handle, Anuj shared details of the attack, stating that the individual targeted him and his pet dog with a rod after the actor reported a wrongful parking in the society.

"I am posting this evidence before this person tries to do any damage to me or my property. He tried hitting my dog and me with a rod for notifying the society group regarding his car which was parked in the wrong place in the society parking. Harmony Mall residency. Goregaon West," Anuj Sachdeva wrote in his caption.

Stating that the rod attack left him bleeding from his head, Anuj also urged people to share it more for further action.

Video shows violent escalation

The post also features a video, showing an agitated man charging toward Anuj with a rod in his hand. Things quickly escalated as the attacker started hitting the actor, hurling abuses, and threatening him. Eventually, the security guard intervened to stop the man and dragged him away, before a visibly hurt Anuj revealed the attack.

Netizens demand action

The post quickly gained traction as social media users expressed their concerns for the actor, while many asked him to file a police complaint in the matter.

One wrote, "Hope you are okay. He needs to be behind bars. These are the real threats to society. Please share this also on social media," while another added, "Please file a police complaint without any delay."

Further details on the matter are yet to be revealed. (ANI)