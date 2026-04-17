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Akshaya Tritiya Vibes: Rashmika Mandanna’s Stunning Yellow-Gold Look Wins Hearts (PHOTOS)
Rashmika Mandanna’s affinity for yellow and golden ensembles this festive season only adds to her “golden girl” aura, a reflection of both her cinematic dominance and her luminous, ever-growing appeal across audiences.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Golden Girl Moment
On a day that celebrates prosperity, new beginnings, and all things gold, Rashmika Mandanna feels perfectly in sync with the spirit of Akshaya Tritiya. Widely regarded as the Pan-India No.1 heroine today, the actor is riding high on a streak of back-to-back box office successes, making her presence as powerful off-screen as it is on it.
Rashmika Mandanna’s Golden Girl Moment
Known for her effortless charm and radiant style, Rashmika’s affinity for yellow and golden ensembles this festive season only adds to her “golden girl” aura, a reflection of both her cinematic dominance and her luminous, ever-growing appeal across audiences.
Rashmika Mandanna in mustard-yellow saree
Rashmika Mandanna radiates elegance in this traditional look, centred around a vibrant mustard-yellow saree with subtle striped detailing, making it a perfect pick for Akshaya Tritiya’s golden spirit. The outfit exudes a warm, festive glow with a sophisticated gold choker necklace featuring green stone embellishments and matching floral-inspired stud earrings.
Rashmika Mandanna in bronze-gold lehenga set
Rashmika Mandanna stuns in this high-glam contemporary ethnic look, featuring a shimmering bronze-gold lehenga set—ideal for embracing the opulence of Akshaya Tritiya. The outfit is defined by its heavy sequin work and metallic finish, creating a striking "liquid gold" effect under the spotlight.
Rashmika Mandanna in ethereal saree
Rashmika Mandanna’s breathtaking look in this ethereal saree, featuring intricate threadwork and a striking mirror-work border, perfectly captures the festive elegance of Akshaya Tritiya. The backless blouse with delicate tassel detailing adds a touch of modern allure to the traditional silhouette. A sleek, centre-parted low bun paired with a soft bindi and "no-makeup" makeup look enhances its timeless appeal.
Rashmika Mandanna in rich burnt-orange and gold dress
Rashmika Mandanna exudes a majestic aura in this rich burnt-orange and gold ensemble—another stunning option for Akshaya Tritiya dressing. Heavily textured with traditional paisley embroidery and a shimmering metallic dupatta, the look is elevated by opulent, oversized antique-gold jewellery, including a prominent maang tikka and a matching statement choker.
Rashmika Mandanna in antique-gold jewellery
With her hair styled in soft waves and a muted, earthy makeup palette, she achieves a striking balance of heritage craft and modern bridal inspiration.
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