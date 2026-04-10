Rashmika Mandanna returned to her hometown in Coorg for her 30th birthday, revisiting childhood memories. On Thursday, she uploaded photos from her special party, captioned "Everything feels worth it!"

Rashmika Mandanna celebrated her 30th birthday in a touching way by revisiting childhood memories during a special event in Coorg. This was also her first post-marriage birthday, which she celebrated with husband Vijay Deverakonda.

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The pair travelled to Rashmika Mandanna's hometown, where she saw her school from the outside and visited the temple where she grew up. The actress from The Girlfriend also visited with close family members who were unable to attend her February wedding in Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna revisits childhood memories on her 30th birthday. Rashmika detailed the day's highlights in a long post, writing, “My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.. Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever (sic).”

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She went on to say, "Met my families who couldn’t be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today. My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends. I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it! (sic)."

Rashmika Mandanna will next appear in the feature film Ranabaali, co-starring Vijay Deverakonda. Rashmika is also seen in Shahid Kapoor's Cocktail 2 and Rawindra Pulle's Telugu thriller Mysaa.