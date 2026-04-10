Actor Rashmika Mandanna marked Siblings Day with a special Instagram post for her younger sister, Shiman. The actress also recently celebrated her birthday with husband Vijay Deverakonda, who shared a BTS clip from their upcoming film 'Ranabaali'.

As siblings across the world marked Siblings Day, actor Rashmika Mandanna shared a sweet moment from her personal life with fans. The actress posted a special message for her younger sister Shiman Mandanna to give a glimpse of their bond. Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday evening, the 'Pushpa' actor shared a black-and-white picture featuring her little sister. Along with the picture, she kept her caption simple and playful, writing, "Apparently it's siblings day so...."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Birthday Celebrations and 'Ranabaali'

Meanwhile, the actress has also been in the news lately, both for her personal and professional life. She recently celebrated her first birthday after her wedding on February 26, 2026. To mark the occasion, Deverakonda shared a behind-the-scenes video from their upcoming film 'Ranabaali' on Instagram. The clip showed Rashmika getting into her character, Jayamma.

The film is special for Rashmika and Vijay, as it marks their first project together after their wedding and their third collaboration overall.

On The Work Front

On the work front, Rashmika was last seen in 'The Girlfriend', while Vijay recently appeared in 'Kingdom'. The actress will also be seen in Cocktail 2.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, 'Cocktail 2' is slated for a theatrical release on June 19, 2026. The sequel follows the legacy of the 2012 film 'Cocktail', which explored a modern love triangle and resonated strongly with audiences for its portrayal of relationships and friendship. (ANI)