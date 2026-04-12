A duplex apartment in Andheri West has been leased in a notable agreement between Akshay Kumar and aviator Anny Divya. The property, located in the Oberoi Complex on New Link Road, spans the 11th and 12th floors and includes a private terrace.

The monthly rent has been fixed at ₹1.44 lakh for a 24-month tenure starting March 1, 2026. Interestingly, the agreement does not include a rent escalation clause or even a security deposit—both uncommon in Mumbai’s premium rental market. Official registration took place on April 7, with minimal charges paid toward stamp duty and registration.