The teaser for Shehnaaz Gill and Jayy Randhawa's upcoming film 'Ishqnama' has been unveiled. It previews a cross-border romantic drama rooted in true events, exploring themes of love, longing, and separation amidst conflict.

The teaser of actor Shehnaaz Gill's upcoming film 'Ishqnama' was unveiled on Monday, giving viewers a first glimpse of the romantic drama that also stars Jayy Randhawa.

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The teaser comes just months after the film's first poster was released and offers a glimpse into a cross-border love story set against the backdrop of conflict and separation.

In the teaser, Shehnaaz appears in a completely different look from her previous projects. The brief video shows her portraying a character caught between love and difficult circumstances, with several emotional moments hinting at the film's central storyline.

The teaser largely focuses on the relationship between Shehnaaz's character and Jayy Randhawa's role. While the makers have not revealed many details about the plot, the visuals suggest a story of love, longing and separation.

Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Fan Reactions

Soon after the teaser was released, fans shared their reactions on social media, with many praising Shehnaaz's screen presence and emotional performance in the first look.

About the First Poster and Premise

The first poster for the romantic drama was unveiled earlier this year.

The poster offered a striking glimpse into Ishqnama's world - "a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India-Pakistan backdrop," as per press note.

The poster showed Shehnaaz hugging an injured Jayy Randhawa, her expression heavy with pain, resilience and devotion, capturing a love bruised by conflict yet refusing to break.

Ishqnama is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026. (ANI)