Waiting for Kesari 2? Watch these 10 court-room dramas; Check their IMDb ratings

Best Courtroom Dramas to Watch on OTT: Akshay Kumar's Kesari 2 is coming! Before that, check out these 10 best courtroom drama movies available on OTT. From Jai Bhim to Rustom, each film has a fascinating story of justice!

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 3:15 PM IST

Top 10 Best Courtroom Dramas

Akshay Kumar's film 'Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story of Jallianwala Bagh' is releasing on April 18. This is a courtroom drama directed by Karan Singh Tyagi. Before 'Kesari Chapter 2', we tell you about the 10 best courtroom dramas that you can watch on OTT.

article_image2

Jai Bhim

IMDB Rating: 8.7 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video

Released in 2021, this film is directed by TJ Gnanavel. The film stars Surya, Lijo Mol Jose, and Manikandan K. in important roles. The film's story is about a lawyer who fights for the land rights of tribal people.


article_image3

2. OMG: Oh My God!

IMDB Rating: 8.1 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Directed by Umesh Shukla, this film was released in 2012, starring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film's story is about a shopkeeper who files a case against God in court after his shop is destroyed in an earthquake.

article_image4

3. Shahid

IMDB Rating: 8.2 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video

Starring Rajkummar Rao, this film was directed by Hansal Mehta. Released in 2013, the film's story is about a former terrorist who becomes a criminal lawyer and fights for justice for those who have been falsely accused of terrorism.

article_image5

4. Pink

IMDB Rating: 8.0 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, this film was released in 2016, starring Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, and Kirti Kulhari in important roles. The film's story is about a girl named Minal and her two friends who are harassed by a politician's nephew, and they file a case against him. Their case is fought by a retired lawyer, Deepak Sehgal.

article_image6

5. Section 375

IMDB Rating: 8.1 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Prime Video

This film was released in 2019, directed by Ajay Bahl. The film stars Akshay Khanna, Richa Chadda, Meera Chopra, and Rahul Bhat in important roles. According to the story, a filmmaker is accused of raping a junior costume designer and is sentenced to 10 years in jail by the sessions court. You can watch the film for the full story.

article_image7

6. OMG 2

IMDB Rating: 7.5 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Netflix

Directed by Amit Rai, this film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Yami Gautam, Aarush Varma, Pawan Malhotra, Govind Namdev, Arun Govil, and Akshay Kumar in important roles. Released in 2023, the film's story is about a devotee of Shiva whose son is expelled from school for masturbating. After this, that person fights in court not only for his son's readmission to school but also to make S*X education mandatory in schools.

article_image8

7. Jolly LLB

IMDB Rating: 7.5 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Released in 2013, this film is directed by Subhash Kapoor. The film stars Arshad Warsi, Boman Irani, Saurabh Shukla, and Amrita Rao in important roles. According to the story, a struggling lawyer re-opens a notorious hit-and-run case in the desire for money and fame. The story has amazing twists one after the other.

article_image9

8. Mulk

IMDB Rating: 7.2 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Zee5

Released in 2018, this film stars Rishi Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Rajat Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Manoj Pahwa, and Prateik Babbar. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, this film tells the story of a Muslim family whose son joins a terrorist organization, and the entire family is accused of having connections with extremists. In such a situation, the head of this family and his daughter-in-law fight a case in court to prove their innocence.

article_image10

9. Jolly LLB 2

IMDB Rating: 7.2 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Jio Hotstar

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this film was released in 2017. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Annu Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Huma Qureshi, Sayani Gupta, and Manav Kaul in important roles. The film's story is about a lawyer who fights for justice for an innocent person who was killed by the police in a fake encounter by calling him a terrorist.

article_image11

10. Rustom

IMDB Rating: 7 stars

Where to watch on OTT: Zee5

Directed by Tinu Suresh Desai, this film is the story of a navy officer who finds out that his wife is having an affair with his own friend. When the navy officer catches his wife red-handed, he shoots his friend. A case is filed against him in court, and then the story moves forward in an interesting way. The film was released in 2016.

