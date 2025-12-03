Image Credit : Asianet News

The remuneration details of the artists in `Akhanda 2` have become a topic of interest. It's said that Balayya received the highest remuneration of his career for this film, a whopping Rs. 40 crores. This is reportedly double his pay compared to previous films. Similarly, director Boyapati is said to have been paid up to Rs. 35 crores. Additionally, heroine Samyuktha was reportedly paid around two crores, while Harshali and Poorna, who played key roles, received about fifty lakhs.

Aadhi Pinisetty was apparently paid one crore. Thaman's remuneration is rumored to be between Rs. 15-20 crores. Meanwhile, another shocking remuneration figure is circulating. Some online media outlets claim Balayya took Rs. 72 crores and Boyapati took Rs. 45 crores, but this seems far from reality.