Bhooth Bangla Cast Salaries OUT: Akshay Kumar’s Massive Fee Steals the Spotlight
Akshay Kumar's new movie, 'Bhoot Bangla', just dropped its teaser and it's getting a solid response online. Fans are super excited to watch it. Just so you know, this horror-comedy by director Priyadarshan is hitting theatres on April 10.
Bhoot Bangla Star's Fee Details
Details of the cast's fees for Akshay Kumar's 'Bhoot Bangla' have emerged. Director Priyadarshan has made this film on a budget of 100 crores.
Akshay Kumar
According to media reports, Akshay Kumar charged a massive 50 crore fee for 'Bhoot Bangla'. This means half of the film's entire budget went straight into Akshay's pocket.
Paresh Rawal
Tabu
Tabu will also be seen in 'Bhoot Bangla'. We caught a small glimpse of her in the teaser. According to reports, she was paid 2.50 crore for her role.
Wamiqa Gabbi
Wamiqa Gabbi plays the lead actress in 'Bhoot Bangla'. This is her first film with Akshay Kumar. She received a fee of 3 crores for this project. Also Read: Bhooth Bangla Teaser Sparks Debate Over Age Gap Between Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi
Rajpal Yadav
Rajpal Yadav will also be seen adding his special brand of comedy in 'Bhoot Bangla'. He was paid a fee of 1 crore for his work in the movie. Also Read: Bhooth Bangla teaser: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan reunite for horror-comedy
Jisshu Sengupta
Asrani
As per media reports, veteran actor Asrani is also part of 'Bhoot Bangla'. He was paid a fee of 2 crores for his work in this film. The report also claims that he is no longer in this world.
