The teaser for Akshay Kumar's new horror-comedy, 'Bhooth Bangala', is finally out! This 1.23-minute clip is packed with laughs and features 9 well-known actors. Let's take a look at the cast of this Priyadarshan film and find out how old they are.
1. Akshay Kumar
Age: 58
Akshay Kumar is the main hero in 'Bhooth Bangala'. The teaser suggests his character is going to be a total laugh riot. We don't know his character's name just yet, though.
2. Wamika Gabbi
Age: 32
Wamika Gabbi, who is nearly 26 years younger than Akshay Kumar, plays his love interest in the film. We'll have to wait for the trailer or the movie itself to find out her character's name.
3. Paresh Rawal
Age: 70
It's a Priyadarshan film, so of course, Paresh Rawal is in it! At 70, he plays a key role in 'Bhooth Bangala', and we got a quick peek at him in the teaser.
4. Tabu
Age: 54
Tabu and Akshay Kumar are back on screen together after a long gap of 26 years! They were last seen in the 2000 hit 'Hera Pheri'. She has a major role in 'Bhooth Bangala', and the teaser gave us a glimpse.
5. Rajpal Yadav
Age: 54
Rajpal Yadav is all set to play a significant part in 'Bhooth Bangala'. This might be his first movie after the cheque bounce case. The teaser shows him in his classic comedic form.
6. Mithila Palkar
Age: 33
We caught a quick glimpse of Mithila Palkar in the 'Bhooth Bangala' teaser. Her character is still a mystery, but she appears dressed as a bride, which adds to the suspense.
7. Rajesh Sharma
Age: 55
Actor Rajesh Sharma has a key role in 'Bhooth Bangala'. The teaser shows him in a look that suggests he's playing a pandit in the film.
8. Jisshu Sengupta
Age: 48
The teaser for the horror-comedy also features a quick look at Jisshu Sengupta. We'll have to wait for the trailer or the movie's release to know more about his character.
9. Asrani
Asrani is not with us anymore; he passed away in 2025 at the age of 84. But he plays an important part in 'Bhooth Bangala', and the teaser has already shown his look for the film.
