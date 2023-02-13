Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for fe
Bhojpuri hot video: Akshara Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' with Pawan Singh goes viral and got more than 17,992,413 views; take a look
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh: The Bhojpuri industry is rising to new heights. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among audiences.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Fans adore the power duo, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their old video is becoming popular on social media yet again. (WATCH VIDEO)
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
In this video, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh smash all records for bravado. The on-screen pair may be seen enjoying Holi together.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The connection between these two, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh, in the song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' drives everyone insane.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Pawan Singh is dressed in a white kurta and trousers, while Akshara Singh is dressed in a red top and black pants.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are igniting the Internet while also setting lofty ambitions for the Holi extravaganza.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The duo never ceases to astound their followers. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sexy video is capturing viewers' hearts. This video has so far garnered 17,992,413 views.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
Fans are also showing their appreciation in the comments section.
Photo Courtesy: YouTube
The duo is no longer seen together owing to their breakup, but their old videos continue to make news.