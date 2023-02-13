Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh SEXY video, pictures: Bhojpuri actress, Pawan Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' is perfect for fe

    First Published Feb 13, 2023, 4:24 PM IST

    Bhojpuri hot video: Akshara Singh's song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' with Pawan Singh goes viral and got more than 17,992,413 views; take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh: The Bhojpuri industry is rising to new heights. Bhojpuri music and videos are popular among audiences.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans adore the power duo, Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh. Their old video is becoming popular on social media yet again. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In this video, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh smash all records for bravado. The on-screen pair may be seen enjoying Holi together.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The connection between these two, Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh, in the song 'Holi Me Aag Lagal' drives everyone insane.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Pawan Singh is dressed in a white kurta and trousers, while Akshara Singh is dressed in a red top and black pants.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh and Pawan Singh are igniting the Internet while also setting lofty ambitions for the Holi extravaganza.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo never ceases to astound their followers. Pawan Singh and Akshara Singh's sexy video is capturing viewers' hearts. This video has so far garnered 17,992,413 views.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Fans are also showing their appreciation in the comments section. Also Read: PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The duo is no longer seen together owing to their breakup, but their old videos continue to make news. Also Read: B-town icon Nora Fatehi gives athleisure goals at the Dance Fitness Party - SEE PICS

