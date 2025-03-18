Getty Images Stock Drops After Q4 Print As Soft Guidance Sours Investor Sentiment: Retail Mood Dims

CEO Craig Peters said the company is focused on investing in core assets, expanding its exclusive content and leveraging its unique expertise to drive sustainable customer value.

Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:00 AM IST

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (GETY) stock fell in Monday’s after-hours session after the creative and editorial visual content solutions provider issued a revenue guidance that fell short of expectations after reporting a fourth-quarter beat.

The New York-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 and revenue of $247.32 million for the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2024, compared to the Finchat-compiled consensus of $0.06 and $246.31 million, respectively.

The EPS was below the previous quarter’s $0.09, while the revenue grew 9.5% year over year (YoY) from the year ago’s $225.94 million. The YoY topline growth quickened from the previous quarter’s 4.9%. 

Editorial revenue rose 19% to $90.1 million, while creative revenue declined 2.4% to $142.4 million.

Getty Images’ adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation (EBITDA) climbed 11.7% YoY to $80.6 million, with the adjusted EBITDA margin improving to 32.9% from 31.9%.

Among the key operational metrics, the annual subscriber revenue growth was 11.8%. The last twelve months (LTM) total purchasing revenue fell 10.3% to 717,00, a slower rate of decline than the third quarter’s 12.9%. 

The LTM total active annual subscribers climbed 33% to 314,000, slower than the 47.7% rate in the previous quarter.

Full-year revenue of $939.3 million aligned with the guided range of $934 million to $943 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $300.3 million exceeded the guidance of $292 million to $294 million.

Getty Images expects 2025 revenue between $918 million (a decline of 2.3%) and $955 million (1.6% growth), below the consensus estimate of $958.82 million. The company also forecasts adjusted EBITDA in the range of $272 million to $290 million.

CEO Craig Peters said, “In 2024, we returned to full-year growth, driven by our premium content, industry-leading talent, and deep partnerships.”

The company is focused on investing in core assets, expanding its exclusive content and leveraging its unique expertise to drive sustainable customer value, he added.

CFO Jenn Leyden said the company’s healthy and growing subscription business, strong cash flow generation and improved balance sheet positions it well for 2025.

She noted that the company’s net leverage fell below four times for the first time in over a decade.

gety-sentiment.png GETY sentiment and message volume March 17, as of 9:39 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment toward Getty Images stock was ‘extremely bearish’ (23/100), worsening from the ‘bearish’ mood that prevailed a day ago. Retail chatter grew louder, rising to ‘extremely high’ levels.

A bearish watcher said the sell-off will worsen on Tuesday as shorts will continue to offload the shares due to the guidance.

Getty Images stock fell nearly a percent to $2.13. The stock is down about 0.5% year-to-date.

