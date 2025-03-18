Rajasthan SHOCKER: Woman throws newborn daughter into water tank over desire for son, arrested

A 22-year-old woman from Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district was arrested for allegedly killing her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank. The incident reportedly stemmed from her disappointment over not having a male child.

Aishwarya Nair
Published: Mar 18, 2025, 8:15 AM IST

Jhunjhunu: In a tragic incident from Jhunjhunu district, Rajasthan, a 22-year-old woman allegedly ended the life of her 17-day-old daughter by throwing her into a water tank, police reported on Monday. According to officials, the woman, identified as Aachki Devi from Shri Ram Colony, was reportedly upset over not having given birth to a son. In her frustration, she allegedly placed the infant in the water tank and shut its lid.

Kotwali Station House Officer (SHO) Narayan Singh confirmed the details of the incident, stating that the heartbreaking act took place on Sunday. 

The officer stated that after placing her daughter in the water tank, the woman closed the lid, leading to the infant’s death. He added that the woman later confided in one of her acquaintances about what had happened. Following this revelation, her husband approached the police and filed a formal complaint.

Acting on the complaint, authorities registered a case of murder against the woman. She was taken into custody on Monday and subsequently presented before the court, which remanded her to judicial custody.

