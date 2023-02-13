PM Narendra Modi meets Kantara star Rishab Shetty and KGF actor Yash in Bengaluru

Rishab Shetty, Yash, and Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar of the Kannada film industry met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru. The Prime Minister was in town to launch Aero India 2023.

Before the inauguration, he met with Kantara's star, KGF's actor, and Kannada film producer. The celebrities were spotted posing with PM Modi in photos that has gone viral.

While PM Modi was dressed in a white kurta-pyjama and a blue Nehru jacket, Yash was dressed in a white shirt and jeans. Ashwini was dressed in a blue saree, while social media influencer ‘Aiyyo’ Shraddha was seen wearing a blue salwar-kameez with a printed dupatta.

Rishab Shetty, on the other hand, appeared in his customary white shirt and veshti.

PM Narendra Modi came to Bengaluru last night (Feb 12) for the 5-day Airshow 2023, which begins today (Feb 13), and met CM Basaaraj Bommai at the HAL Airport. Then they travelled to the Raj Bhavan. According to reports from Raj Bhavan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a dinner for ministers and celebrities from many sectors, including movie stars and athletes.

Puneeth Rajkumar's death has left a huge void in Kannada cinema. And his wife, Ashwini Puneeth Rajkumar, is carrying on the actor's legacy by continuing his charitable contributions to society and the film industry. For the same, it is said that Modi has invited Ashwini to the dinner party.

During the meeting, Modi reportedly promised that his Government would provide all possible assistance for the growth of Kannada films.