Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit

The MMS of Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has leaked on the internet. As per reports, a video of Singh with her boyfriend has been out on Telegram and Reddit.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Akshara Singh became prominent after appearing in the reality programme Bigg Boss OTT. She is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri business, best recognised for her lethal dancing routines.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

Recently, Akshara has gotten much attention for questionable reasons, such as her MMS being released online. According to sources, a video of Singh and her alleged boyfriend was posted on Telegram and Reddit.



Akshara's latest MMS has swept the internet by storm. This isn't the first time she's made news for her purported MMS leak. Her MMS was released in September, according to reports.

Photo Courtesy: YouTube

The video depicted a female in a compromising situation with a man. Notwithstanding the video's lack of genuineness and Akshara's participation in it, netizens savagely attacked the Bhojpuri actress.



In the previously released MMS, a female resembling the Bhojpuri star was seen getting cosy with a man and having intimate moments. Akshara's claimed steamy MMS became viral on social media sites.



Photo Courtesy: YouTube

A few weeks back, Akshara broke her silence on the leaked video and said, “Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. You want to know, am I in this viral video? I'm not one to cry over small antics like this, which doesn't bother me.”

Akshara is most known for her roles in films like as 'Satyamev Jayate,' 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke,' Sarkar Raj, 'Satya,' 'Tabadala,' 'Dhadkan,' and others. Also Read: Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

Photo Courtesy: YouTube