Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshara Singh's MMS LEAKED again; Bhojpuri actress' videos with boyfriend go viral on Telegram And Reddit

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 10:47 AM IST

    The MMS of Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has leaked on the internet. As per reports, a video of Singh with her boyfriend has been out on Telegram and Reddit.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara Singh became prominent after appearing in the reality programme Bigg Boss OTT. She is a well-known figure in the Bhojpuri business, best recognised for her lethal dancing routines. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Recently, Akshara has gotten much attention for questionable reasons, such as her MMS being released online. According to sources, a video of Singh and her alleged boyfriend was posted on Telegram and Reddit. 
     

    Akshara's latest MMS has swept the internet by storm. This isn't the first time she's made news for her purported MMS leak. Her MMS was released in September, according to reports.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The video depicted a female in a compromising situation with a man. Notwithstanding the video's lack of genuineness and Akshara's participation in it, netizens savagely attacked the Bhojpuri actress.
     

    In the previously released MMS, a female resembling the Bhojpuri star was seen getting cosy with a man and having intimate moments. Akshara's claimed steamy MMS became viral on social media sites.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    A few weeks back, Akshara broke her silence on the leaked video and said, “Whoever did such an act, I do not care about all these things. You want to know, am I in this viral video? I'm not one to cry over small antics like this, which doesn't bother me.” 

    Akshara is most known for her roles in films like as 'Satyamev Jayate,' 'Saugandh Ganga Maiya Ke,' Sarkar Raj, 'Satya,' 'Tabadala,' 'Dhadkan,' and others. Also Read: Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Akshara has also starred in Hindi series, including "Service Wali Bahu," "Kaala Teeka," "Suryaputra Karn," and "Porus." She made an appearance on Karn Johar's Bigg Boss OTT in 2021. Also Read: Who is Isha Rikhi? Meet Badshah's girlfriend, whom he will marry soon

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage AHA

    'I will not marry a politician', Parineeti Chopra's old interview goes viral amid rumours of marriage

    Gigi Hadid calls her first trip to India 'Unforgettable', visits Mumbai's CSMT station and Gateway of India (Pictures) RBA

    Gigi Hadid calls her first trip to India 'Unforgettable', visits Mumbai's CSMT station and Gateway of India

    Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home RBA

    Meet Rishi Singh from Ayodhya, winner of Indian Idol 13; here's what he takes home

    Reese Witherspoon confirms prenup, actress files for divorce from Jim Toth after 11 years- read details RBA

    Reese Witherspoon confirms prenup, actress files for divorce from Jim Toth after 11 years- read details

    Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here vma

    Good news for Vijay fans! Tamil superstar now on Instagram; read his first post here

    Recent Stories

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure AJR

    Indore temple stepwell tragedy: Bulldozers roll in as crackdown ordered on illegal structure

    Blocked roads to massive protests Here is how New York is preparing for Donald Trump surrender in Manhattan court gcw

    Blocked roads to massive protests: Here's how New York is preparing for Donald Trump's surrender in Manhattan

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week RBA

    What is Holy Monday? All about Holy Week, also known as Passion Week

    Train fire incident in Kerala: Miscreant escaped on bike after setting fire; Police obtain CCTV footage anr

    Kerala Train Attack: Suspect escaped on bike after setting passenger on fire; Police obtain CCTV footage

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital Here is why gcw

    Parisians vote to ban rental e-scooters from French capital; Here's why

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs AJR

    WATCH: Namibian cheetah, translocated to India, gives birth to four cubs

    Video Icon
    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution AJR

    Row breaks out in Greater Noida society over Ramzan prayers; police deployed in precaution

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS 2022-23, Chennai/3rd ODI: Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd ODI: 'Will not judge batters based on a couple of poor shots' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon