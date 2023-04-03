Who is Isha Rikhi? Meet Badshah's girlfriend, whom he will marry soon

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 3, 2023, 8:37 AM IST

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    While his songs are popular at Indian weddings, it appears that rapper and singer Badshah is now ready to take the leap and get married. Yes, Badshah reportedly plans to marry his long-term actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Both have been dating for a year now. They met at a party via one of their mutual friends and fell in love with each other. According to insiders, the pair intends to formalise their love with a "gurdwara wedding in north India."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Who is Isha Rikhi?
    Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actress who made her film debut with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De in 2013. Among those who starred in the film were Sippy Gill and Om Puri.

    Image: Badshah, Ishi Rikhi/Instagram

    In 2018, she made her Bollywood debut in Nawabzaade, with Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal, and Punit Pathak. Badshah and Rikhi have reportedly been dating for a year. They met at a party through one of their common acquaintances and fell in love.

    Image: Badshah, Ishi Rikhi/Instagram

    Badshah to marry Isha Rikhi? 
    According to a popular media house, Badshah will marry his longterm actor-girlfriend Isha Rikhi this month. While the pair has yet to announce their wedding date, a source close to the Kala Chashma singer believes that Badshah and Rikhi will marry at a "gurdwara in north India" shortly. Only family and close friends will be invited to Badshah's wedding.

    According to reports, the wedding would be small and modest, with only family and close friends in attendance. "Just a few friends are supposed to know about the forthcoming wedding," the insider stated. A music label employee who has previously worked with Badshah has also verified the news of his wedding to the news outlet.
     

    Image: Badshah, Ishi Rikhi/Instagram

    Nevertheless, when Rikhi was approached about it, she stated that she had "no remarks," whilst Badshah was unavailable for comment.

    Image: Badshah, Ishi Rikhi/Instagram

    Badshah and Jasmine Masih have a daughter named Jessemy Grace Masih Singh. The rapper married Jasmine in 2012. Their married life hit rock bottom in 2019. With the lockdown, their marriage further turned sour; per the reports, Jasmine moved to London, United Kingdom, with their daughter.

