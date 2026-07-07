3 5 Image Credit : our own

What does Zainab call Akhil?

Akhil and Zainab got married last year in June after being in a relationship. During the promotions for 'Lenin', an interviewer asked him what his wife calls him. He first joked, "Right now, she's calling me Lenin!" But when asked for the real nickname, Akhil revealed, "She simply calls me 'Ma'."