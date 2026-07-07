Akhil Akkineni Reveals The Funny Nickname Wife Zainab Has For Him! Find Out Now
Actor Akhil Akkineni just shared a super interesting detail about his wife, Zainab. He revealed the cute, and slightly funny, nickname she calls him at home. Check out the full story inside.
Akhil is waiting for his first big hit
Solid buzz for the movie 'Lenin'
But things are looking up! Akhil's upcoming movie, 'Lenin', is already generating a solid buzz. The actor himself seems very positive and excited about it, and the film's promotions are giving off hit vibes. He's even been answering some fun questions during interviews.
SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya to Direct Akhil Akkineni? Here’s What We Know
What does Zainab call Akhil?
Zainab's background
And what does he call her? Akhil shared that he calls Zainab 'Bangaram'. Zainab also comes from a well-to-do family; her father is a prominent businessman.
Akhil Akkineni's 'Lenin' teaser out on Nagarjuna's 40th year
'Lenin' is ready for a grand release
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.