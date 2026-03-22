SS Rajamouli’s Son Karthikeya to Direct Akhil Akkineni? Here’s What We Know
S. S. Rajamouli put Telugu cinema on the global map. Amid his next big project, buzz grows around Karthikeya Rajamouli potentially directing a star hero, here’s what we know so far.
S. S. Rajamouli Elevates Tollywood
S. S. Rajamouli has transformed Telugu cinema’s global image with blockbusters like Baahubali and RRR. His storytelling and scale have earned worldwide recognition, changing perceptions about Tollywood. Today, the industry commands respect internationally, thanks largely to his vision, cinematic ambition, and consistent delivery of grand, impactful films.
Simplicity Amid Massive Success
Despite global fame, Rajamouli is known for his grounded personality. He is currently working on his ambitious project ‘Varanasi’ with Mahesh Babu. The film is progressing at a brisk pace, with the team focused on completing production efficiently and ensuring a timely release for audiences eagerly awaiting this collaboration.
Karthikeya Rajamouli Steps Into Spotlight
Rajamouli’s son, Karthikeya Rajamouli, is steadily building his own career in the film industry. He is currently producing ‘Oxygen,’ starring Fahadh Faasil. With hands-on experience in filmmaking, Karthikeya is now gearing up for a bigger role, sparking curiosity among fans and industry insiders.
Directorial Debut Buzz Grows
Industry reports suggest that Karthikeya may soon make his directorial debut with Akhil Akkineni in the lead. While speculation is strong, no official confirmation has been made yet. Given his exposure to filmmaking, expectations are high, and audiences are keen to see how he shapes his first project.
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