A viral video of Nandamuri Balakrishna pulling Harshaali Malhotra sparks outrage online as netizens say “Get that child away from him.” Watch what happened.

The Thaandavam song from Akhanda 2 was released on Friday at an event in Mumbai. And a recent video from that event featuring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna and child actress Harshaali Malhotra had drawn up a storm recently as it created a lot of ruckus online wherein the netizens accused the actor of having made an inappropriate gesture. The clip, which is now going viral across social media platforms, shows Balakrishna pulling Harshaali by her arm that left many viewers visibly upset.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Nandamuri Balakrishna Criticised for Pulling Harshaali Malhotra

This was during the publicity event where Balakrishna was interacting with his fans and guests. In the video, Harshaali Mahotra is stood next to him very near, and then suddenly he reaches out and grabs her closer. Although momentary, it was enough impetus to go judging against the netizens who felt, “the child doesn’t look comfortable”.

Social media users have reacted immediately criticizing the issue with statements like, “get that child away from him,” “why touch her like that?” and “this is unacceptable behaviour” flooding X (Twitter) Instagram, and YouTube.

Fans Question Intent and Boundaries

Many of them point out the fact that public figures should learn to set boundaries for such behaviour especially when they are with minors. Some pointed out that Harshaali, who acted in Bajrangi Bhaijaan looked startled by the sudden jerk. Critics added gestures that may seem innocent to adults can be too much or uncomfortable for children, especially in a crowd at public events.

Some defended Balakrishna saying the gesture could be unintentional or even friendly but many described it to be a sure lack of awareness and respect for the private spaces because, as celebrities, they are answerable for their actions in public.

Harshaalis's fans expressed dissatisfaction, making points about how children in the entertainment industry often experience overwhelming interactions that adults may overlook.

No Official Statement Yet

So far, there has been no official statement from either Nandamuri Balakrishna or Harshaali Malhotra's family on the incident. The video has been viral widely, and many are urging celebrities to be more careful in the way they interact with children on or off stage.