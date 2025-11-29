Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 is creating global waves as ticket prices in Germany shockingly soar to Rs 1 lakh, leaving fans and trade experts stunned. The record-breaking demand highlights NBK’s unmatched overseas craze.

Nandamuri Bala Krishna's Akhanda 2 is spreading waves of excitement across the globe, especially in Germany, with ticket prices reaching a whopping 1 lakh rupees. The unexpected demand has once again proved that NBK has a mass following not just in India but also in big numbers abroad.

Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 Tickets Touch Rs 1 Lakh in Germany

German cities, where premium fan events were held, reportedly sold out almost instantaneously despite sky-high pricing. These fan-exclusive shows are seen as partly responsible for the absurdly high ticket prices. Yet, the very speed with which the shows have filled up has left many in the trade aghast.

Why Are Ticket Prices So High?

Industry analysts suggest that the Rs 1 lakh ticket price sums up three major factors:

Limited premium seats

Massive overseas NBK following

The cultish impact of original Akhanda

Anticipation has been brewing over the last few months as all the fans want to see their idol Balakrishna don his Aghora avatar once again but with a more powerful subject.

Social Media Reactions from Germany

While Indian fans were in disbelief, the German NBK devotees flaunted their high-priced bookings proudly on the social media. Many considered it to be a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" to see Balakrishna on screen before it hit the global releases, further aiding the movie's viral publicity.

Akhanda 2 Expected to Break More Records

With advance booking already smashing past overseas Tollywood records, distributors predict Akhanda 2 might set new records globally even before its release in theatres. The combination of Balakrishna's stardom, high-octane action, and tremendous hype places the film in a strong position for historic success.