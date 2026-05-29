Akanksha Chamola opened up about being trolled for her cheerful nature in a viral video with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, where she questioned why her constant happiness often invites criticism and judgment online.

Akanksha Chamola, wife of popular television actor Gaurav Khanna, has recently spoken about the constant trolling she faces on social media for her cheerful and happy-go-lucky personality. Known for her positive attitude and lively presence, Akanksha shared that she often becomes a target of criticism simply for being herself. Despite the negativity, she continues to maintain her natural, upbeat way of living without letting online opinions change her core personality.

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Viral Video with Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Sparks Attention

A video of Akanksha Chamola has recently gone viral on social media, where she is seen having a candid conversation with spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the clip, she openly discusses her emotional struggle of being judged for staying happy and expressive. She expresses confusion over why her joyful behaviour, such as smiling, dancing, and staying positive, often invites negative comments from people online.

“Do People Want Me to Be Sad and Serious?”

During her conversation, Akanksha questions the changing mindset of society, asking whether happiness itself has become unacceptable. She wonders aloud, “Do people want me to be sad and serious?” Her statement reflects her frustration over how her natural behaviour is often misinterpreted and criticised, making her feel that constant positivity is not always welcomed in public spaces.

Guru’s Guidance on Inner Peace and Expression

Responding calmly, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar advised her not to be affected by public judgment. He reminded her that people will always have opinions, and it is impossible to please everyone. He emphasized that true happiness should come from within and should not depend on external validation. He further suggested that while being joyful is a beautiful quality, one does not always need to display every emotion openly, as not everyone may understand or appreciate it in the same way.