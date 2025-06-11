Arbaaz Khan and his wife, makeup artist Sshura Khan, are expecting their first child together. Khan confirmed the pregnancy, expressing both nervousness and excitement about becoming a father again after a significant gap

Arbaaz Khan is currently over the moon as he prepares to embrace fatherhood for the second time. After parting ways with Malaika Arora, the actor-director found love once again and tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in 2023. Since then, the couple has been basking in marital bliss, often charming their fans with glimpses of their adorable romance on social media.

This marks the first time that Arbaaz has addressed the ongoing speculation around his wife's pregnancy. Speaking to Delhi Times, the Dabangg 2 director admitted that he was feeling nervous about stepping into fatherhood again. He explained that it’s quite natural for anyone to feel anxious at such a stage in life. Since he is becoming a father after a considerable gap, the entire experience feels new and refreshing to him.

He also shared that the thought of welcoming a child again has brought him a sense of happiness and renewed responsibility, something he is truly enjoying.

Rumors of Sshura Khan’s pregnancy began making rounds when she was spotted outside a maternity clinic. Initially, the couple chose to remain silent and did not release any official statement. However, now that Arbaaz has opened up about the pregnancy, an official confirmation may be expected soon.

On the professional front, according to reports from The Times of India, Arbaaz is currently working as a producer on Dabangg 4. There is also buzz that he might reprise his role as Makhanchand Pandey in the film. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, he confirmed that the project is indeed in the pipeline.

He revealed that the time gap between Dabangg 3 and Dabangg 4 will not be as long as the one between the second and third films. Arbaaz indicated that although both he and Salman Khan are tied up with prior commitments, once they are free, they plan to sit down, brainstorm ideas, and get working on the film.