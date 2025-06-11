A prayer event in Ernakulam, India, sparked controversy after a Pakistani flag was displayed. Organizers claim they regularly use flags of various nations, including Pakistan, during prayers for global well-being.

Ernakulam: Police have registered a case against a group of pastors who organized a prayer event at the Jesus Generation Auditorium in Udayamperoor in Kerala's Ernakulam, following allegations of displaying a Pakistani flag during the gathering. The complaint was filed by a BJP district secretary, who accused the organizers of using the flag during a religious event, potentially inciting communal tension.

Prayer event included flags of 20 nations

The prayer event, held by pastors from various Protestant churches, involved displaying and touching flags of 20 different countries, including Pakistan. According to the organizers, this has been a consistent practice for the past 18 months as part of prayers for global peace and the well-being of all nations. They said that there was no malicious intent behind the inclusion of the Pakistani flag.

The issue came to light after visuals from the event, showing the Pakistani flag, circulated on social media. This prompted the BJP leader to file a formal police complaint. Following this, law enforcement officers visited the venue and confiscated the Pakistani flag. A case was subsequently filed against Pastor Deepu Jacob, the event organizer and owner of the auditorium.

Flag purchased from China

Pastor Deepu informed police that the Pakistani flag was legally purchased from China and reiterated that its display was solely for the purpose of inclusive prayer. He also stated that the same set of 20 national flags has been used in similar prayer sessions for a year and a half without any prior objections.

Charges and additional allegations

Police have booked the organizers under charges related to inciting religious hatred and causing public unrest. Additionally, the BJP leader's complaint included an allegation that the Indian national flag was disrespected by being left near a restroom after the event, further fueling the controversy.