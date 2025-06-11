- Home
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Kamal Haasan's Thug Life continues to experience a decline in box office earnings. Let's take a look at the 6th-day collection figures.
Thug Life Box Office Collection
Thug Life, the film that brought together actor Kamal Haasan and director Mani Ratnam after 37 years, was a collaboration between Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International, Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies, and Red Giant Movies. The music was composed by A.R. Rahman, cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, and editing by Sreekar Prasad.
Trolled Thug Life
Fans who went to see Thug Life expecting a gangster film on par with Nayakan were deeply disappointed. The film failed to make the same impact as Nayakan, leading to severe criticism from fans. Despite a star-studded cast including Kamal, Simbu, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nassar, the film didn't resonate with the audience, resulting in widespread criticism and trolling online.
Thug Life Collection
Made on a grand scale with a budget of around 300 crores, Thug Life was expected to have a massive opening. However, the film's outcome didn't meet expectations, leading to a sharp decline in box office earnings. Collecting only 30 crores on its first day, the film continued to decline in subsequent days. Let's see how much it collected on its 6th day.
Thug Life 6th Day Collection
Thug Life collected only ₹1.75 crore in India on its 6th day, with ₹1.52 crore coming from Tamil Nadu alone. This is less than the 6th-day collections of smaller-budget films like Soori's Maman and Sasikumar's Tourist Family, released last month. Tourist Family collected ₹2.07 crore in Tamil Nadu on its 6th day, while Soori's Maman earned ₹1.70 crore. Thug Life's collection is significantly lower.