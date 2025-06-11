- Home
Panchayat Season 4 trailer is packed with hilarious dialogues and moments. The comedy-drama returns on June 24, promising more laughter, drama, and village politics on Prime Video.
The trailer of Panchayat Season 4 is finally out! Packed with laugh-out-loud moments, the series, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijayvargiya, promises more fun and drama ahead.
1. Kicking off the campaign with a bang!
2. I see a buffalo... I see a buffalo... No, not you, the actual buffalo behind you.
3. Acting all leader-like. If you want the Panchayat seat, win it yourself. See you in the elections, Rinki's mom!
4. Offer everyone who comes to the shop a free samosa. Say it's on us. The flour's from them, the potatoes are ours.
5. This injury isn't just to the secretary, it's to all of Phulera. They beat him so bad, his tooth is loose!
6. First, we'll take down his cronies in the Panchayat elections, then we'll get him in the assembly elections.
7. No need to listen, you'll just get angry. Here, stuff cotton in your ears.
8. Behold, Phulera's flowers and thorns. Why so glum, Secretary?