Reliance's FMCG arm, RCPL, has partnered with Ajith Kumar Racing, making its Campa Energy drink the team's Official Energy Partner. The deal supports Made-in-India initiatives and aims to boost Indian talent in global motorsport.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Limited, has announced its partnership with Ajith Kumar Racing, one of India's most promising motorsport teams. As part of this collaboration, Campa Energy, RCPL's flagship energy drink brand, will serve as the Official Energy Partner of the team, as per a statement from RCPL on Wednesday.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Commitment to Indian Talent

Supporting Made-in-India initiatives is a core pillar of RCPL's philosophy, the statement said, adding that the partnership reinforces that commitment. RCPL said it also reflects RCPL's mission of offering the best-quality global products at affordable prices, while fostering Indian talent and ambition on international platforms.

The association celebrates the spirit of determination, endurance, and performance -- values shared by both Campa Energy and Ajith Kumar Racing, the statement said. Embodying the never-give-up attitude of today's youth, Campa Energy will power the team's pursuit of excellence on the global racing circuit, providing the boost that fuels fearless achievers.

About Ajith Kumar Racing

Acclaimed actor, racer and Padma awardee Ajith Kumar founded Ajith Kumar Racing. It is a professional motorsport team established in 2024, competing in premier international racing championships. The team secured a remarkable P3 overall finish in its debut year at the 2025 Creventic 24H European Endurance Championship. With a vision to put India on the global motorsport map, Ajith Kumar Racing aims to elevate Indian motorsport to international standards through world-class performance, discipline, and teamwork.