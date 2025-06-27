Ajay Devgn vs Kajol: Who Has more 100-crore blockbusters at box office?
Ajay Devgn vs Kajol: Kajol's film 'Maa' was released in theaters on Friday. It's a horror film produced by Ajay Devgn. On this occasion, we're telling you who between Ajay and Kajol has delivered the most 100 crore films.
With 'Maa', Kajol returns to the silver screen after about 3 years. She plays a mother who fights even the devil to save her daughter.
Kajol and Ajay Devgn are both superstars. Both have delivered blockbuster films. They've also worked together in a few films. However, their films together haven't been very successful.
The question arises: who has delivered more 100 crore films? Let's find out who's ahead in the 100 crore club.
Let's talk about Ajay Devgn first. According to media reports, Ajay has delivered more 100 crore films than Kajol. Reportedly, he has 15 such films to his name.
Ajay's 100 crore films include Golmaal 3, Singham, Bol Bachchan, Son of Sardaar, Singham Returns, Shivaay, Raid, Total Dhamaal, De De Pyaar De, Tanhaji, Drishyam 2, Shaitan, Drishyam, Singham Again, and Raid 2.
As for Kajol, she has about 7 films in the 100 crore club. These include Tanhaji, Dilwale, My Name Is Khan, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.