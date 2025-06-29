- Home
Maa's box office earnings are gradually increasing. The second-day collection figures show a slight improvement.
Kajol's film Maa was released this Friday. It faced competition from Aamir Khan's Taare Zameen Par, which was already performing well at the box office. Maa also clashed with Akshay Kumar's film Kanchana. The second-day collection figures for Maa, produced under Ajay Devgn's production house, have been released, showing a slight increase.
Kajol's Film Maa Collection
Released on June 27th, Kajol's Maa collected 4.65 crores on its first day, which is in line with trade analysts' predictions. The second-day collection figures have also been released. According to sacnilk.com, Maa earned 5.65 crores on its second day. Thus, the film has done approximately 10.30 crores of business at the Indian box office in two days. Trade analysts believe that Kajol's film might benefit from the Sunday holiday, increasing its earnings.
About Kajol's Film Maa
With Maa, Kajol returned to the silver screen after almost 3 years. Maa is part of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan universe. It's a horror film with a terrifying storyline. The film depicts how, forty years ago, in the village of Chanderpur, a newborn girl was sacrificed to Maa Kali. This sacrifice was made to appease a demon named Daitya, who resides in a cursed tree on the outskirts of the village. Ambika (Kajol) and Shuvanka (Indraneil Sengupta) belong to a family bound by this tradition, cursed to offer their daughters to the demon every generation.
However, breaking this tradition, the couple flees the village for their daughter's sake. But then something happens that forces Ambika to return to her village with her daughter. After this, a terrifying game begins. The film is directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Jio Studios and Devgn Films. The film's budget is around 55-65 crores.