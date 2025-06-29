Image Credit : instagram

About Kajol's Film Maa

With Maa, Kajol returned to the silver screen after almost 3 years. Maa is part of Ajay Devgn's Shaitaan universe. It's a horror film with a terrifying storyline. The film depicts how, forty years ago, in the village of Chanderpur, a newborn girl was sacrificed to Maa Kali. This sacrifice was made to appease a demon named Daitya, who resides in a cursed tree on the outskirts of the village. Ambika (Kajol) and Shuvanka (Indraneil Sengupta) belong to a family bound by this tradition, cursed to offer their daughters to the demon every generation.