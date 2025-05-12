Ajay Devgn to Akshay Kumar: 5 Celebs who charge high fees for cameo roles in films
Celebrities command hefty fees for their work in films. These same celebs also charge substantial amounts for even brief cameo appearances. Let's delve into their cameo fees...
| Published : May 12 2025, 08:53 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
17
Image Credit : instagram
Nandamuri Balakrishna reportedly charged 50 crores for a cameo in Jailer 2. Let's explore other celebs with high cameo fees.
27
Image Credit : instagram
Ajay Devgn charged 25 crores for his RRR cameo and 11 crores for Gangubai Kathiawadi.
37
Image Credit : instagram
Akshay Kumar reportedly charged a hefty 27 crores for his cameo in Atrangi Re.
47
Image Credit : instagram
Alia Bhatt charged 9 crores for her cameo appearance in RRR.
57
Image Credit : instagram
Rajinikanth reportedly earned 40 crores for his cameo in Lal Salaam.
67
Image Credit : instagram
Huma Qureshi charged 2 crores for her brief role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.
77
Image Credit : instagram
Sylvester Stallone earned 3.5 crores for his cameo in Kambakkht Ishq.
Top Stories