Ajay Devgn’s Birthday Special: Upcoming films revealed – Raid 2 to Shaitaan 2 and more

Read Full Gallery

Ajay Devgn Upcoming Films: Ajay Devgn has turned 56 years old. On his birthday, we are going to tell you about his upcoming 7 films. Read the full details below

Ajay Devgn has turned 56 years old. He was born in Mumbai in 1969. On Ajay's birthday, we are telling you about his upcoming films.

Talking about Ajay Devgn's upcoming films, his first film Raid 2 is releasing in theaters on May 1 this year. Vaani Kapoor is in the lead role with him in the film.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film Son of Sardar 2. Recently, information surfaced that the shooting of this film has started. Mrunal Thakur is in the lead role in the film.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in the film De De Pyaar De 2. The first part of this film was a hit. It is being said that the shooting of the film will start soon. Rakul Preet Singh is in the film.

Ajay Devgn's most awaited film is Drishyam 3. It is being said that the shooting of this film will also start soon. Shriya Saran is in the lead role in this.

Ajay Devgn is also going to make a sequel to his hit film Shaitaan. It is being said that work on Shaitaan 2 will start soon.

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty had hinted about the next film in the Golmaal series, Golmaal 5. Currently, the story of the film is being worked on.

After Total Dhamaal, Ajay Devgn will now also be seen in the next part of this film, i.e., Dhamaal 4. Currently, no major updates have surfaced on the film.

Latest Videos