Ajay Devgn reveals how he maintains his fitness even at 56; Read on
Ajay Devgn stays fit even after 50 with regular workouts, home-cooked food, good sleep, and consistency. His simple and disciplined routine is the key to his strong and healthy lifestyle.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 12:11 PM
1 Min read
Ajay Devgn's Fitness Routine
Ajay Devgn's physique is as impressive as his calm demeanor. Even past 50, his biceps rival a 25-year-old's, thanks to dedication, discipline, and a desi fitness formula. Discover 7 fitness tips from Ajay Devgn!
Ajay Devgn's High-Protein Diet
Ajay Devgn avoids overeating and fancy dishes. His meals include lentils, rice, vegetables, and plenty of salad. Desi food + high protein is his formula for a great physique. He prioritizes natural protein sources over shakes.
Supplements? Only When Needed!
Everything the body needs is in our kitchen. Ajay uses limited supplements, only with a doctor's advice. No shortcuts, no steroids is his Singham philosophy. He meditates or stretches for 15 minutes daily for mental balance.
Ajay Devgn's 7 Hours of Sleep
Ajay believes insufficient sleep hinders muscle growth. So, no negotiation on sleep! He enjoys cheat meals in moderation, balancing indulgences with extra workouts.
Ajay Devgn's Fitness Funda
His physique, like his films, is silent but powerful. No noise, no show-off, but impactful. Ajay Devgn proves that with dedication, 50 can feel like 25.
