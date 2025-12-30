Ajay Devgn to Nushrratt Bharuccha: Star to QUIT these habits in 2026; Read On
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Vadh 2'. For this, they've started a social media activity, asking people which habits they will 'kill' (quit) in 2026.
Special activity for 'Vadh 2'
Bollywood celebs are also joining the activity for 'Vadh 2', releasing on Feb 6, 2026. The team released a fun format for people to pick habits to quit. Many stars, including Ajay Devgn, have participated. Find out who wants to quit what...
Habits Ajay Devgn will kill in 2026
- Crafting the perfect reply in your head and never sending it.
- Binge-watching "just one more episode" until morning.
- Texting "I'll call you later" and never calling.
Nushrratt Bharuccha will say goodbye to these habits in 2026
- Keeping 47 tabs open in the browser to "read later."
- Binge-watching "just one more episode" until morning.
- Texting "I'll call you later" and never calling.
Sunny Singh will quit these habits in 2026
- Crafting the perfect reply in your head and never sending it.
- Binge-watching "just one more episode" until morning.
- Texting "I'll call you later" and never calling.
Manjot Singh will quit these habits in 2026
- Texting "I'll call you later" and never calling.
- Typing "haha" when you didn't even find it funny.
- Saying "I'm on my way" without even leaving the house.
