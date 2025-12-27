Akshaye Khanna has reportedly exited Drishyam 3 after demanding a higher fee. Jaideep Ahlawat is said to have replaced him in Ajay Devgn’s film, which is slated for release on October 2, 2026.

The Drishyam franchise has long been celebrated for its gripping storytelling, and Drishyam 2 further elevated its popularity. The film proved to be a turning point for Akshaye Khanna, whose portrayal of IG Tarun Ahlawat won praise from audiences and filmmakers alike. Following the film’s success, Akshaye went on to feature in major projects like Chhaava and Dhurandhar, cementing his position as a strong screen presence. Naturally, fans expected him to return in Drishyam 3, but recent reports suggest a surprising twist.

Why Akshaye Khanna Reportedly Exited Drishyam 3

Ajay Devgn recently confirmed that Drishyam 3 is in the works, with a planned release on October 2, 2026. Soon after the announcement, reports began circulating about changes in the cast. According to industry buzz, Akshaye Khanna will not be part of the third installment despite discussions to expand his character. Reports claim that the actor demanded a significantly higher fee than what he was paid for Drishyam 2. When the makers allegedly refused to meet the revised remuneration, the collaboration reportedly fell through, leading to his exit from the project.

Jaideep Ahlawat Steps In

As per media reports, Jaideep Ahlawat has been finalized as Akshaye Khanna’s replacement in Drishyam 3. Jaideep, who made headlines in 2025 with his powerful performance in Paatal Lok Season 2, has been in high demand. Sources suggest he may begin shooting for Drishyam 3 as early as January 2026. The actor has also reportedly been approached for Shah Rukh Khan’s home production King, further highlighting his rising stature in the industry.