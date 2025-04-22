Ajay Devgn has worked with THESE South Indian actresses – Check them out
From Kajal Aggarwal to Raai Laxmi, several South Indian actresses have shared the screen with Ajay Devgn. Find out which pairings have captured the hearts of the audience.
| Published : Apr 22 2025, 06:48 PM
1 Min read
Kajal Aggarwal
Kajal Aggarwal appeared with Ajay Devgn in the 2011 hit film 'Singham', marking her successful entry into Bollywood.
Amala Paul
Amala Paul starred alongside Ajay Devgn in the 2013 film 'Bhola', receiving positive audience reception.
Tamannaah Bhatia
Tamannaah Bhatia gained recognition in Bollywood through the 2013 film 'Himmatwala' with Ajay Devgn.
Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran and Ajay Devgn's chemistry was praised in the 2015 film 'Drishyam'.
Rakul Preet Singh
Rakul Preet Singh starred with Ajay Devgn in the popular 2019 film 'De De Pyaar De'.
Raai Laxmi
Raai Laxmi appeared with Ajay Devgn in the 2023 film 'Bhola', earning praise for her performance.
Priyamani
Priyamani played a lead role alongside Ajay Devgn in the 2024 sports drama 'Maidaan'.
