Ajay Devgn 2025 Movies: Raid 2 to Azaad; Check Box Office Reports; Read On
Ajay Devgn is in the news for his film De De Pyaar De 2. His movie is releasing on November 14. This is Ajay's fourth film to be released in 2025. Before this, 3 films were released, and only one of them was a hit. Let's find out more about them
Ajay Devgn active in films
At 56, Ajay Devgn is constantly active in films. Every year, about 3-4 of his films are released. In 2025, four of his films were released and he produced one. Let's see how they did.
Azaad
Ajay Devgn's first 2025 film was Azaad, a period drama. It starred Diana Penty, Aaman Devgan, and Rasha Thadani. On an 80 crore budget, it made just 8 crore, a huge disaster.
Raid 2
Raid 2 is a crime thriller directed by Raj Kumar Gupta. It's a sequel to Raid (2018) and stars Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor. The film was a hit, earning 243.06 crores on a 120 crore budget.
Son of Sardaar 2
Son of Sardaar 2 is a comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. It's a standalone sequel to the 2012 film, starring Ajay with Mrunal Thakur and others. It flopped, earning 60.90 crores on a 150 crore budget.
Maa
The 2025 film Maa is a horror movie directed by Vishal Furia. It's a spin-off of the 2024 film Shaitaan. Ajay Devgn produced it but did not act. On a 65 crore budget, it earned 51.64 crores and was a flop.
De De Pyaar De 2
De De Pyaar De 2 is a romantic comedy sequel to the 2019 film. It stars Ajay with R Madhavan, Rakul Preet Singh, and others. The movie will be released on November 14.
Ajay Devgn's upcoming films
Ajay Devgn's upcoming films include Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, Dhamaal 4, and Shaitaan 2. A sequel to Son of Sardaar 2 is also in the pipeline.