Ajay Devgn 2025 Movies: Raid 2 to Azaad; Check Box Office Reports; Read On Ajay Devgn is in the news for his film De De Pyaar De 2. His movie is releasing on November 14. This is Ajay's fourth film to be released in 2025. Before this, 3 films were released, and only one of them was a hit. Let's find out more about them