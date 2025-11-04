Ajay Devgn’s Protective Past with Tabu? Actress Shares Little-Known Story
Tabu and Ajay Devgn grew up in the same neighborhood, and he'd bully any guy who tried to talk to her.
Tabu is recognised as a timeless beauty with extraordinary acting abilities. She has starred in a wide range of Bollywood films, demonstrating her flexibility across genres.
Her performances in films like Maachis, Chandni Bar, Haider, and Drishyam, which have received widespread critical acclaim, have continuously upped the bar for acting in the business.
Tabu likes to go home after work, which contributes to the peaceful nature of his personal life. She has a great relationship with Ajay Devgn and Farah Khan in the Bollywood industry, and she reports that she is most comfortable at Farah Khan's residence.
She shares a unique affinity with Ajay Devgn because they grew up in the same neighbourhood. In an interview, she playfully blamed him for her single state, claiming he would intimidate each male she chatted with.
Tabu said Ajay and her cousin would spy on her and intimidate boys who spoke to her. She made a joke: "They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay."
Even at 54, Tabu maintains a fit and gorgeous appearance. Her secret might just be the healthy and nutritious food she includes in her daily diet.
The actress recently shared an Instagram story featuring some sliced bread prepared by a pal. Tabu informed her fans that it was a nutritious almond bread.