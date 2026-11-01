Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has made a lasting impression on Indian cinema, not just through her performances but also through the distinctive styles she has brought to the screen. Over the years, the actress has moved effortlessly between traditional Indian ensembles, royal costumes, contemporary fashion and understated looks.

Whether playing a heartbroken lover, a Mughal queen or a confident modern woman, Aishwarya has given audiences plenty of memorable fashion moments. On her birthday, November 1, here is a look at 10 of her most unforgettable on-screen appearances that continue to inspire film lovers and fashion enthusiasts.