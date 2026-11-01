Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 17: Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 witnessed a 70% jump in box office collections on Day 17, earning Rs 9.35 crore net in India. With its worldwide gross nearing Rs 791 crore, the film continues its impressive theatrical run

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 continued its impressive box office run on Saturday, October 31, recording a sharp rise in domestic collections. The film earned Rs 9.35 crore net in India on Day 17, marking a 70% increase from Friday's Rs 5.50 crore.

With Saturday's earnings, the film's total domestic net collection reached Rs 444.75 crore, while its India gross stood at Rs 520.35 crore.

The film also maintained its strong performance overseas, collecting Rs 3 crore on Saturday. This took its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 270.50 crore, bringing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 790.85 crore, according to Sacnilk.

On Day 17, the film recorded 8,738 shows across India and sold an estimated 6,92,764 tickets. Its total theatrical ticket sales have now crossed the three-crore mark, reaching 3,00,11,397.

Jailer 2 Outperforms Coolie at the Same Box Office Stage

The box office performance of Jailer 2 stands out when compared with Rajinikanth's previous release, Coolie. At the same stage of its theatrical run, Coolie had collected Rs 276 crore net and Rs 322.40 crore gross in India, while its worldwide gross stood at Rs 499.40 crore.

On Day 17, Coolie earned Rs 2.80 crore net in India from 3,998 shows. In comparison, Jailer 2 recorded substantially higher collections and a wider theatrical reach.

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's Saturday earnings, collecting Rs 6.70 crore from 4,199 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 1.45 crore from 3,549 screenings, while Telugu and Kannada contributed Rs 90 lakh and Rs 30 lakh, respectively.

The film's second week had added Rs 95.55 crore net and Rs 111.50 crore gross in India, representing a 71.4% decline from its opening period. However, its collections have remained strong into the third week.

Tamil Nadu Leads Jailer 2's State-Wise Box Office Collections

Tamil Nadu continued to lead Jailer 2's domestic box office earnings on Saturday, contributing Rs 5.25 crore in gross collections. This accounted for 48.2% of the tracked domestic gross of Rs 10.90 crore.

Karnataka followed with Rs 2 crore, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 1 crore. Kerala also added Rs 1 crore, with the remaining domestic markets accounting for Rs 1.65 crore.

The Tamil version recorded the highest overall occupancy among the four language releases at 30.37%. Its night shows registered 42.54% occupancy, following 17.46% in the morning, 29.92% in the afternoon and 31.54% in the evening.

The Hindi version recorded 15.28% overall occupancy, while the Telugu version registered 23.28%, with night shows reaching 29.90%.