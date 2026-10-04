Bollywood's leading ladies aren't just dominating the silver screen. They're amassing serious fortunes. Rs 8,000 crore – that's the staggering net worth of Juhi Chawla, India's wealthiest actress. Her business ventures largely drive this figure. It puts her far ahead of many contemporaries, even Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who also features among the industry's top earners.

They don't just act; their financial success goes far beyond film careers. These actresses make shrewd investments, sign lucrative brand endorsements, and build successful businesses. Many leverage their fame, transforming into formidable businesswomen and empire builders.