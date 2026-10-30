A video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's first Karwa Chauth in 2007, celebrated at Amitabh Bachchan's home, went viral, captivating fans. The footage shows the couple performing traditional rituals alongside family, drawing praise for their bond and Aishwarya's traditional look.

2007! The year when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrated their first Karwa Chauth at Amitabh Bachchan's Mumbai home. A video of this private moment recently captivated fans online, sparking much excitement.

This intimate footage showed the couple performing traditional rituals. It offered a nostalgic glimpse into their early married life. Viewers connected deeply with the Bachchan family's Karwa Chauth customs.

A Glimpse into the Couple's First Karwa Chauth

Rare footage from 2007 shows Aishwarya, elegant in a vibrant yellow saree. Abhishek wore a traditional kurta. They performed sacred Karwa Chauth rituals. They celebrated on the Bachchan family home's terrace, with legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and veteran actress Jaya Bachchan also present. This moment gave fans an "unseen" look into the newlyweds' personal lives, showing their deep respect for tradition and each other.

The Video's Viral Resurgence on Social Media

More than a decade after the 2007 event, the clip has gone viral once again. What was once a private family moment has now become an internet sensation. Fan pages and entertainment news portals have further fuelled its popularity, sparking renewed interest and discussions among audiences worldwide. Recent reports have allegedly hinted at trouble between the duo. However, their rare public appearances and Instagram posts often put such speculation to rest.

Overwhelming Fan Reactions and Enduring Adoration

It took no time for fans to react to this viral video. "This is what true love looks like," one social media user wrote. "So much respect for their traditions and family values," read another. These were common sentiments.

However, there were also trolling comments. One wrote, "Then came in jaya and shweta bachan to break the bond." Another comment wrote, "Bas first or last tha." Time when people were craxxyyyyy for actors."